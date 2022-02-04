Arthur comes to us from MLB Network, where he was a broadcast associate, editing video content across the television and digital platforms for MLB as well as NHL Network.
Before MLB Network, Arthur had internships and fellowships with Sony Pictures, ESPN’s The Undefeated, Axios and Fox Sports, working in film development, reporting, multimedia content creation and audience growth.
Arthur was named the National Association of Black Journalists Student Journalist of the Year in December 2020 and graduated from Howard University in May 2021 with a Bachelor of Arts in media, journalism and film, with a concentration in journalism.
A native of Los Angeles, Arthur enjoys watching baseball, playing basketball, traveling and exploring the food scene in the nation’s capital.
Please join us in welcoming Arthur to The Post. He starts Monday.