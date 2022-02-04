Nick has worked as an editor overseeing breaking news and digital operations for The Baltimore Sun. He assisted in breaking news coverage and the production of the Pulitzer Prize-winning “Healthy Holly” series that led to the 2019 resignation of Baltimore’s mayor.
Nick graduated from Towson University in 2009 with a degree in mass communication – journalism and new media track – and a certificate in broadcast journalism.
Nick lives in Baltimore with his wife and their perfectly imperfect basenji, Grant. In his spare time, he enjoys playing soccer, working out, taking pictures and exploring new hiking trails.
He starts Feb. 7. Please join us in welcoming him to The Post.