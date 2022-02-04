“We are honored and excited to partner with The Washington Post and its storied team of investigative reporters this summer,” said Rhema Joy Bland, director of the Ida B. Wells Society. “To offer a young, aspiring journalist, the opportunity to learn accountability reporting right in the hotbed of political power is truly invaluable with skills and knowledge that will serve them long into a career of impactful storytelling.”
The selected intern will help reporters in every phase of story development, from gathering data and documents through records requests and analyzing information to developing lines of reporting and story ideas. The 10-week internship, funded by the Ida B. Wells Society, will also include several weekly training sessions covering an array of topics including backgrounding and sourcing. In addition, the intern will be assigned a professional journalist to serve as a mentor.
The application will open Monday, Feb. 7. The deadline to apply is Friday, March 4 at 5 p.m. ET. More details can be found here. Special consideration will be given to students or recent graduates from historically Black colleges and universities. Interested participants can register for an internship preparation session with Morgan State and Howard University’s IBWS student chapter here.