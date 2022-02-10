In her new global affairs role, Liz will cover international relations and rivalries, with a focus on the United States’ shifting role in the world and the impact of American foreign policy.
This position is part of a multi-year expansion of The Post’s international staff that has created greater capacity for deep and ambitious coverage of what matters most, including the intersection between Washington and the world. The job will allow Liz to partner frequently with other Post correspondents based in 25 locations around the world.
Liz began her journalism career as a stringer in Beirut in the early 1980s as that country was collapsing into civil war. She moved on to successive postings in Chicago, Washington D.C., Johannesburg, Beijing, Kabul, Delhi, Rome and Beirut/Baghdad, all for the Chicago Tribune, then joined the Los Angeles Times as Baghdad correspondent. She joined The Post as Baghdad bureau chief in 2010 but made Beirut her primary base, covering the Arab Spring.
Among her multiple awards, Liz was recognized in 2019 for her “courage in journalism” by the International Women’s Media Foundation, which hailed her as the “dean of Middle East correspondents.” In 2017, she won The Post’s inaugural Ben Bradlee Award for Courage in Journalism for her “relentless pursuit of the truth” particularly through her conflict-zone reporting. Liz is a graduate of Cambridge University, with a B.A. and M.A. in history.
After living outside her native England for most of four decades, Liz has already relocated to London as she steps into her new role.