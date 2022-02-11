The interns represent 18 colleges and universities and will work as reporters, photographers, videographers, graphics reporters and developers, designers, editorial writers, multiplatform editors and producers, social media editors and audio producers.
Two interns have been named Bradlee Fellows, in recognition of the courage and integrity that legendary Washington Post Executive Editor Benjamin C. Bradlee instilled in his newsroom. Founded in 2018, the Bradlee Fellows program is funded by a gift from Washington Post journalist Bob Woodward and his wife, journalist Elsa Walsh.
Here are The Washington Post 2022 summer interns:
- Jackson Barton, a senior at the University of Texas at Austin, will intern in Video.
- Natalie Bettendorf, a graduate of the University of Southern California, will intern in Audio.
- James Bikales, a junior at Harvard University, is a Bradlee Fellow and will be a reporting intern on the General Assignment news desk.
- Janice Chen, a graduate student at the University of Oregon, will intern in Graphics.
- Samantha Chery, a senior at the University of Florida, will be a reporting intern in Features.
- Hope Davison, a senior at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, will intern in Video.
- Jess Eng, a senior at Harvard University, will be a reporting intern in Features.
- Gaya Gupta, a junior at Brown University, will be a reporting intern in Metro.
- Claire Hao, a senior at the University of Michigan, will intern in Opinions.
- Erin Harper, a junior at the University of Maryland, will intern in Emerging News Products.
- Sahana Jayaraman, a senior at the University of Maryland, will intern on the Data team.
- Alyssa Kraus, a senior at the University of Maryland, will intern in Audience.
- Yiwen Lu, a junior at the University of Chicago, will be a reporting intern in Business.
- Angela Mecca, a graduate of the University of Maryland, will intern on the Multiplatform Editing desk.
- Peter Jay “PJ” Morales, a junior at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, will be a reporting intern in Sports.
- Colleen Neely, a senior at the University of Maryland, will intern on the Multiplatform Editing desk.
- Natachi Onwuamaegbu, a senior at Stanford University, will be a reporting intern in Features.
- Zoe Pierce, a senior at the University of Maryland, will be an editing intern in Opinions.
- Caroline Pineda, a senior at the University of Notre Dame, will be a reporting intern in Sports.
- Hadiya Presswood, a graduate of Howard University, will intern on the Multiplatform Editing desk.
- Tristen Rouse, a graduate student at the University of Missouri, will be an editing intern in Photo.
- Vanessa Sánchez, a graduate student at the University of Maryland, is a Bradlee Fellow and will be a reporting intern in Metro.
- Praveena Somasundaram, a senior at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, will be a reporting intern on the General Assignment news desk.
- Maansi Srivastava, a senior at George Washington University, will intern in Photo.
- Aadit Tambe, a graduate student at the University of Maryland, will intern in Design and Graphics.
- Carson TerBush, a junior at Indiana University at Bloomington, will intern in Design.
- Donovan Thomas, a senior at Howard University, will be a reporting intern in Metro.
- Karina Tsui, a graduate student at Columbia University, will be a reporting intern in Foreign.
- Meena Venkataramanan, a graduate student at the University of Cambridge, will be a reporting intern on the General Assignment news desk.
- Daniel Wu, a graduate student at Stanford University, will be a reporting intern in Metro.