The Washington Post is thrilled to announce its 2022 Summer Intern Class. This will be the 59th summer that The Post has welcomed college juniors, seniors and graduate students into the newsroom to work alongside some of the world’s best journalists. Over the years, many of those interns have stayed at The Post and gone on to produce consequential journalism with far-reaching impact. Some have won Pulitzer Prizes; 1964 intern Leonard Downie became executive editor; and Krissah Thompson, from the class of 2001, is leading the newsroom as a managing editor.