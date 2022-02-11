This team manages one of our most important platforms. Newsletters are geared toward reaching new audiences, developing sustained connections with readers, helping them build habits around our journalism, and enhancing our digital subscriber base.
Sarah is a proven leader who has developed audience-centric strategies, workflows and systems that have helped The Post soar in recent years. If you’ve worked with Sarah, you know she’s methodical about improving our journalism with data-driven guidance.
Sarah comes to the newsletters team after spending three years as an operations editor in Sports, Politics and National, most recently as senior operations editor for National and the team’s lead on article page strategy and recirculation.
In National, Sarah was an architect of our 2020 election coverage, defining and executing live and SEO practices that drove our strong performance throughout the extended election debate. Her ability to partner with editors and reporters across the section maximized readership in every aspect of our coverage, from daily to enterprise to live coverage.
Before joining operations, Sarah was an editor on emerging news products, curating twice-daily editions of the Select app. She joined The Post in 2013 from the Washington Examiner to help launch PostTV for Video. She lives in Arlington with her boyfriend, Mike, and their dog, Ellie.
Please join us in congratulating Sarah on her role, which she starts on Monday.