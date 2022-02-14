According to the study: “Arc XP helps its customers to operate more effectively, publish more content, deliver omnichannel experiences, lower costs, and grow digital revenue. For media companies, Arc XP enhances the end user experience, which leads to greater site traffic, increased time on site, and higher digital advertising and subscription revenue.”
Key findings from the study include:
· 50% improvement in editorial team productivity by simplifying workflows and the content creation process
· 67% improvement in developer productivity by eliminating time spent supporting and maintaining legacy systems and their website infrastructure
· $1.6 million in incremental digital subscription annual revenue by year three due to the enhanced ability provided by Arc Subscriptions to grow and manage a paid digital subscriber base.
· $1.2 million incremental digital advertising annual revenue by year three due to improved SEO and greater site traffic leading to more time on site and page views.
