“We are dedicated to offering sharp commentary about the most important global stories from journalists on the ground,” said Elías López, senior editor for Global Opinions at The Washington Post. “We are excited to add Katja, Mac and Keith to our roster of more than 20 Global Opinions columnists and contributors. They bring deep knowledge to areas of great interest to readers, like Europe’s security landscape; Brazil’s democratic climate, and China’s increasingly assertive role in Asia.”
Hoyer is an Anglo-German historian and journalist. She is a Visiting Research Fellow at King’s College London and the author of “Blood and Iron: The Rise and Fall of the German Empire 1871-1918."
A longtime correspondent and foreign affairs writer, Margolis has spent four decades reporting on Brazil and the rest of Latin America, as a correspondent for Newsweek International and a contributor to The Economist, The Washington Post, Foreign Policy, The Times of London and The Los Angeles Times, among other publications. From 2014 to 2021, he worked for Bloomberg Opinion. Margolis is also the author of “The Last New World: the Conquest of the Amazon Frontier.”
Richburg, an award-winning former Post correspondent and foreign editor, has been based in Southeast Asia, Hong Kong, Nairobi, Paris, Beijing, Shanghai and New York City. His coverage for The Post ranged from the Somalia intervention and the Rwanda genocide, to the Hong Kong handover, to the eastward expansion of NATO and the European Union. Since 2016, he has been director and professor of practice at the University of Hong Kong’s Journalism and Media Studies Center. He is the author of “Out of America: A Black Man Confronts Africa.”