Announcement from Creative Director Greg Manifold, Deputy Design Director Brian Gross and Deputy Design Director Amy Cavenaile:

We are excited to announce that Marissa Vonesh is joining the Design Department as a news designer.

Marissa comes to The Post from Moment magazine, a nonprofit publication where she juggled multiple projects while also planning long-term story ideas. She handled visuals for print, the digital site, social media, newsletters and marketing. While producing her first print issue, she executed a full magazine redesign and has since rebranded four newsletters and the magazine’s events. For a recent 10-spread story exploring what song best captured the Jewish experience, Marissa researched photos and came up with a cover concept, color scheme and curated font and then adapted it digitally to include music embeds.

Previously, Marissa had stints at Smithsonian magazine, Denver’s 5280 magazine, and Garden and Gun; she also was editor-in-chief and art director of Distraction magazine while a student at the University of Miami.

In her free time, Marissa likes to explore different neighborhoods in the District (anchored by her goal to visit every coffee shop in the city), taste-test gluten-free recipes, take dance classes, hike and bike in nearby parks and indulge in historical TV shows with her three roommates. She is originally from Northern Arizona.

Please join us in welcoming Marissa. Her first day is Feb. 22.