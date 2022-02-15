“Business and policy sit at the center of global power, and The Washington Post is uniquely positioned to lift the hood on how that power works,” said Joy Robins, Chief Revenue Officer at The Washington Post. “We are always focused on creating data-driven ways to support our partners and their brand storytelling, and we’ll leverage these relevant, useful insights as we create content on their behalf.”

The survey is based on responses from 150 policy leaders from government organizations and associations that influence them with a mix of political leanings and 150 business leaders from a variety of industries and business sizes. The topics of corporate and national cybersecurity innovation and navigating the role of new global economic powers are top of mind for business leaders, while trust in large institutions and income equality are top of mind for policy leaders. Both identified reskilling their workforce, upgrading infrastructure and diversity, equality and inclusion as key priorities.

While leaders in business and policy have different priorities, there are some commonalities in how they think about issues. According to the data:

Economic competitiveness is top of mind: There’s a need to build for the future economy through infrastructure and skills.

Experience silos dictate ability: Both sides feel most effective when operating within their own fields.

The powerful often feel powerless as individuals: The more complex an issue the less confident leaders are in their ability to make change.

“Following the pandemic, there’s a fundamental shift in the way businesses must operate, and policymakers play an integral role in creating successful economic environments. We set out to better understand the dynamics at play from both sides in this never before done research,” said Simon Davies, Vice President, International Client Partnerships at The Washington Post. “It was important that we not only identify where their priorities meet, but also the actions needed to make progress, creating an essential resource for brands communicating with stakeholders from business and policy communities.”