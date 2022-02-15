Zach will also work closely with Lauren and our TiKTok team to increase the reach and engagement of the third-ranked and fastest-growing social media platform.
Since coming to The Post in 2019, Zach has covered two impeachments, a presidential election and an insurrection. He edited the weekly series “Impeachment This Week” and produced a moving obituary for Rep. John Lewis told, in the late-congressman’s own words. Last year, he chronicled the crisis in Afghanistan through a series of interviews with The Post’s White House team. He has written for Retropolis and The Fix, and appeared on “Post Reports” to discuss an early lockdown in 14th-century Britain during the Black Death.
Before joining The Post, Zach covered Brexit as a producer for Sky News in London, and worked as a producer for BBC Newsnight, the British broadcaster’s flagship current affairs program. Zach studied Arabic and Persian at Cambridge University and enjoys cycling and obsessing over the plight of Manchester United. He lives with his wife, Emily, and their young daughter, Zadie, in the District.
Please join us congratulating Zach on his new role. He started Monday.