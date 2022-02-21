The project, which has been awarded the Polk prize for national reporting, was launched last spring after Congress failed to create a bipartisan investigative commission. The three-part series “makes clear that the violence that day was neither a spontaneous act nor an isolated event,” Washington Post Executive Editor Sally Buzbee wrote in a letter to readers.
The Post also won a Polk Award for technology reporting, shared with the Guardian U.S. and Forbidden Stories, for “The Pegasus Project,” which revealed how spyware sold to governments by the private Israeli firm NSO Group for the purposes of tracking terrorists and criminals was used to hack cellphones belonging to journalists, human rights activists and others. Those targeted include two women close to Jamal Khashoggi, the assassinated Saudi journalist and contributing Washington Post columnist.
That reporting came out of data accessed by nonprofit Forbidden Stories and human rights group Amnesty International that was shared with and analyzed by news organizations worldwide.
The Polk Awards are presented by Long Island University and memorialize George Polk, a CBS correspondent who was killed while covering the civil war in Greece. Winners will be honored at an in-person luncheon April 8.