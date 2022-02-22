Leila is also an accomplished writer and researcher. Most recently, she worked with Stanford University — her alma mater — on the Open Policing Project, filing thousands of FOIA requests and uncovering racial and geographical bias in police and sheriff's departments across the country. As a writer for Teen Vogue and Bustle, she reported incisive stories on crystal sales potentially funding the Taliban, the legacy of the women who protested Brett Kavanaugh and the public outpouring of grief on social media during the pandemic.
Leila has a bachelor’s degree in media from the University of Michigan and a master’s in data journalism from Stanford. She moved from New York City to the District in October and enjoys cake decorating and mountain climbing with her dog, TK. (Not a typo, the dog’s real name.)
Please join us in congratulating and welcoming Leila to The Post. Her first day is March 7.