Announcement from Editorial Video Director Micah Gelman and Breaking News Senior Video Producer Nicki DeMarco:

We are thrilled to announce that Leila Barghouty is joining Video as supervising producer for weekends. In this role, Leila will serve as a critical link to ensuring seamless video coverage seven days a week.

Leila has spent most of her career as a contractor at a variety of global news organizations. In late 2020, she worked as a producer on Vox’s short-form daily news show, “Answered,” which covered such topics as coronavirus mutations, the science behind pandemic responses and the presidential election. Before that, she worked as a breaking news producer at AJ+, creating short social videos and long-form explainers. Leila’s breadth of experience overseeing documentary and series productions at the Atlantic, CNN and Vice News will enhance our breaking news storytelling and bring new ambition to our projects.

Leila is also an accomplished writer and researcher. Most recently, she worked with Stanford University — her alma mater — on the Open Policing Project, filing thousands of FOIA requests and uncovering racial and geographical bias in police and sheriff's departments across the country. As a writer for Teen Vogue and Bustle, she reported incisive stories on crystal sales potentially funding the Taliban, the legacy of the women who protested Brett Kavanaugh and the public outpouring of grief on social media during the pandemic.

Leila has a bachelor’s degree in media from the University of Michigan and a master’s in data journalism from Stanford. She moved from New York City to the District in October and enjoys cake decorating and mountain climbing with her dog, TK. (Not a typo, the dog’s real name.)

Please join us in congratulating and welcoming Leila to The Post. Her first day is March 7.