The new Democracy Team will include three newly created reporting positions based in Georgia, Arizona and the Upper Midwest that will cover how local and state officials navigate the politicization of the election process, while also tracking legislative and legal battles over voting rules and access to the polls. These reporters will work closely with other members of the team, which will include Post reporters who have played a leading role in this coverage area.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Together, members of the Democracy Team will collaborate with other journalists across the National staff and the newsroom to provide our readers with incisive and revelatory stories about the erosion of trust in the democratic process.

The Post strives to provide its readers with high-quality, trustworthy news and information while constantly innovating. That mission is best served by a diverse, multi-generational workforce with varied life experiences and perspectives. All cultures and backgrounds are welcomed.

Democracy Editor

The Washington Post is looking for an accomplished editor to run a new team focused on threats to democracy, helping conceive and guide coverage of the fight over voting laws, the politicization of election administration and the public’s fraying trust in elections.

Story continues below advertisement

The Democracy Editor will direct a team of reporters based in Washington and around the country. The ideal candidate will be able to execute high-impact stories, shepherd complex investigations and shape revelatory narratives about the forces that are reshaping the democratic process and playing a central role in this year’s midterms and the 2024 presidential election.

Advertisement

We are looking for someone who brings a sophisticated vision to this storyline and exceptional organizational abilities, with a clear plan about how to cover a story that will be unfolding at the local, state and national levels. This editor must be skilled at working collaboratively across the newsroom to ensure that we provide readers with the most thoughtful, revelatory and comprehensive coverage. We also want someone who embraces an inclusive approach to story generation and varied forms of storytelling and who will help identify the most compelling formats for our journalism.

This position is based in our Washington newsroom. Once we resume normal operations, it will not be eligible for remote work.

Story continues below advertisement

The Post strives to provide its readers with high-quality, trustworthy news and information while constantly innovating. That mission is best served by a diverse, multi-generational workforce with varied life experiences and perspectives. All cultures and backgrounds are welcomed.

Advertisement

Interested candidates should upload a résumé with links to their work and a cover letter outlining the experience they would bring to the position to our jobs portal by March 7. All application materials can be uploaded to the same field. Your cover letter should be addressed to National Editor Matea Gold, Deputy National Editor Philip Rucker and Managing Editor Steven Ginsberg.

Deputy Democracy Editor

Story continues below advertisement

The Washington Post is looking for a deputy editor to help run a new team focused on threats to democracy.

This editor will play a central role in our coverage of threats to the electoral system, both in Washington and across the country. The successful candidate will have a high metabolism, deftly handling ambitious enterprise stories, while also directing coverage of breaking news. This editor must have strong organizational and planning skills and will be responsible for helping track changes to election laws and voting calendars across the country.

Advertisement

The ideal candidate is a skilled line editor, has a keen instinct for high-level news targets and a talent for helping reporters refine their ideas. This editor must be effective at working collaboratively with other teams to provide the most thoughtful, revelatory and comprehensive coverage.

Story continues below advertisement

This position is based in our Washington newsroom. Once we resume normal operations, it will not be eligible for remote work.

The Post strives to provide its readers with high-quality, trustworthy news and information while constantly innovating. That mission is best served by a diverse, multi-generational workforce with varied life experiences and perspectives. All cultures and backgrounds are welcomed.

Interested candidates should upload a résumé with links to their work and a cover letter outlining the experience they would bring to the position to our jobs portal by March 7. All application materials can be uploaded to the same field. Your cover letter should be addressed to National Editor Matea Gold, Deputy National Editor Philip Rucker and Managing Editor Steven Ginsberg.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Democracy Reporter, Georgia

The Washington Post is looking for a reporter in Georgia to help cover threats to democracy in a state with a long history of battles over access to the polls.

This reporter will focus on how local and state officials navigate pressures on the administration of elections, while tracking legislative and legal battles over voting rules. This reporter will also be responsible for telling the stories of people and communities who have lost faith in the ability of their government to hold free and fair elections.

The ideal candidate has an instinct for breaking news and developing sources, the ability to report rapidly on deadline and a knack for writing revelatory stories. We are looking for someone who has a commitment to reflecting a diverse array of voices. A collegial spirit and an eagerness to team with other reporters are essential. This reporter must be agile, as they could be called upon to assist with stories about the upcoming midterms, as well as major national news events.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

The Post strives to provide its readers with high-quality, trustworthy news and information while constantly innovating. That mission is best served by a diverse, multi-generational workforce with varied life experiences and perspectives. All cultures and backgrounds are welcomed.

Interested candidates should upload a résumé with links to their work and a cover letter outlining the experience they would bring to the position to our jobs portal by March 7. All application materials can be uploaded to the same field. Your cover letter should be addressed to National Editor Matea Gold, Deputy National Editor Philip Rucker and Managing Editor Steven Ginsberg.

Democracy reporter, Arizona

Story continues below advertisement

The Washington Post is looking for a reporter in Arizona to help cover threats to democracy in a state that was a central battlefield in efforts to undermine the 2020 election results.

Advertisement

This reporter will focus on how local and state officials navigate pressures on the administration of elections, while tracking legislative and legal battles over voting rules and access to the polls. This reporter will also be responsible for telling the stories of people and communities who have lost faith in the ability of their government to hold free and fair elections.

The ideal candidate has an instinct for breaking news and developing sources, the ability to report rapidly on deadline and a knack for writing revelatory stories. We are looking for someone who has a commitment to reflecting a diverse array of voices. A collegial spirit and an eagerness to team with other reporters are essential. This reporter must be agile, as they could be called upon to assist with stories about this year’s midterm elections, as well as major national news events.

The Post strives to provide its readers with high-quality, trustworthy news and information while constantly innovating. That mission is best served by a diverse, multi-generational workforce with varied life experiences and perspectives. All cultures and backgrounds are welcomed.

Advertisement

Interested candidates should upload a résumé with links to their work and a cover letter outlining the experience they would bring to the position to our jobs portal by March 7. All application materials can be uploaded to the same field. Your cover letter should be addressed to National Editor Matea Gold, Deputy National Editor Philip Rucker and Managing Editor Steven Ginsberg.

Democracy reporter, Upper Midwest

The Washington Post is looking for a reporter in the Upper Midwest to help cover threats to democracy in a region that has seen sustained efforts to sow doubt in the election process.

This reporter will focus on how local and state officials navigate pressures on the administration of elections, while tracking legislative and legal battles over voting rules and access to the polls. This reporter will also be responsible for telling the stories of people and communities who have lost faith in the ability of their government to hold free and fair elections.

The ideal candidate has an instinct for breaking news and developing sources, the ability to report rapidly on deadline and a knack for writing revelatory stories. We are looking for someone who has a commitment to reflecting a diverse array of voices. A collegial spirit and an eagerness to team with other reporters are essential. This reporter must be agile, as they could be called upon to assist with stories about this year’s midterm elections, as well as major national news events.

The Post strives to provide its readers with high-quality, trustworthy news and information while constantly innovating. That mission is best served by a diverse, multi-generational workforce with varied life experiences and perspectives. All cultures and backgrounds are welcomed.