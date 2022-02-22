She also collaborated with video, photo and graphics on interactive ideas, identifying stories with strong visual potential and helping with the digital presentation, including a story about generational recipes, a guide to Seattle-area museums and a collection of pies for every baking level.
Stephanie also launched and led Inspiration & Collaboration meetings to foster cross-department collaboration in visual storytelling.
She previously worked for the Sacramento Business Journal, where she also had experience with social media design. She graduated from Elon University in 2018 with a degree in Communication Design and minors in Mathematics and Art.
Originally from Seattle, Stephanie has learned to love gray skies, rain and coffee. She's excited to move to the District and explore our museums and monuments. In her free time, she enjoys cooking, hiking and grocery shopping.
Please join us in welcoming Stephanie. Her first day is March 14.