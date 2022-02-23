“With this series, we hope to demystify what a sustainable lifestyle looks like, to help readers understand how they can make a positive impact on the environment as individuals and within their communities,” said Dayana Sarkisova, editor of The Washington Post’s Climate Solutions coverage. “’Climate Diaries’ is a natural extension of The Post’s coverage of climate change and the environment, building on that work by bringing in the personal experiences of individuals making difficult decisions and pushing to make a difference, starting with their own lives.”
The first diary will be anchored by Sophia Li, journalist and climate advocate. Li will share her experiences traveling sustainably, choosing the most energy efficient materials for a home remodel and the benefits of composting.
Additional diarists include:
· Valeria Hinojosa, low-waste, vegan, ethical lifestyle advocate
· Kristy Drutman, media host, youth climate activist
· Xiye Bastida, climate justice activist
· Anita Vandyke, minimalist and zero waste advocate, author of A Zero Waste Life and A Zero Waste Family
· Leah Thomas, environmentalist and author of The Intersectional Environmentalist
· Elizabeth Teo, zero waste activist and environmental educator
“Our readers, especially younger and more diverse audiences, value relevant, actionable and useful content that translates to their lives and sustainable living felt like a space ripe for experimentation,” said Neema Roshania Patel, editor of The Post's Next Generation team. “We are excited to see how readers respond to this first-person format which allows them to connect more deeply with experts in this space and gives them content they won’t find anywhere else.”
“Climate Diaries” builds upon The Post’s award-winning climate coverage which includes the Pulitzer Prize-winning series, “2C: Beyond the Limit” and the first-of-its-kind Climate Solutions reporting which explores the people and organizations focused on tackling global warming.
Climate Diaries can be found weekly here.