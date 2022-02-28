Before his tenure at the Globe, Pranshu was a David Rosenbaum reporting fellow in the New York Times’s Washington Bureau, where he reported on diplomacy and internet freedom, profiled targets of Trump administration sanctions and documented attempts to defund a prominent global internet access group. Prior to that, Pranshu was a Lenfest Fellow at the Philadelphia Inquirer, where he revealed that the Philadelphia jail was releasing thousands of prisoners late at night without their personal possessions -- coverage that prompted immediate reform of prisoner release procedures.
Born in India, Pranshu immigrated with his family to Newark, Del., home of the University of Delaware, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in finance in 2009. He started his career working in local government, helping manage the AmeriCorps programs for the Philadelphia mayor’s office. But Pranshu’s father had been a journalist in India, and he soon found himself tugged in that direction. He earned his master’s in journalism from Columbia University in 2019.
When he’s not working, Pranshu can be found dining at new restaurants and slowly getting back into golf. He’ll trade Boston for Washington in the spring of 2023, after his wife finishes up her graduate work.
Please join us in welcoming Pranshu to The Post. His first day is March 14.