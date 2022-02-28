Announcement from Business Editor Lori Montgomery, Deputy Business Editor Zachary Goldfarb, Technology Editor Christina Passariello, Technology Policy Editor Mark Seibel and Deputy Technology Policy Editor Alexis Sobel Fitts:

We are thrilled to announce that Pranshu Verma is joining The Post’s Tech team to cover innovations.

Pranshu comes to us from the Boston Globe, where he was a technology reporter covering Boston’s startup scene. He also was founding co-anchor of the Globe’s technology newsletter, Innovation Beat, which launched last fall. While at the Globe, Pranshu dug into the tech industry’s slow progress on racial equality and chronicled the rise of prominent startups working on climate change, cybersecurity and health technology.

Before his tenure at the Globe, Pranshu was a David Rosenbaum reporting fellow in the New York Times’s Washington Bureau, where he reported on diplomacy and internet freedom, profiled targets of Trump administration sanctions and documented attempts to defund a prominent global internet access group. Prior to that, Pranshu was a Lenfest Fellow at the Philadelphia Inquirer, where he revealed that the Philadelphia jail was releasing thousands of prisoners late at night without their personal possessions -- coverage that prompted immediate reform of prisoner release procedures.

Born in India, Pranshu immigrated with his family to Newark, Del., home of the University of Delaware, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in finance in 2009. He started his career working in local government, helping manage the AmeriCorps programs for the Philadelphia mayor’s office. But Pranshu’s father had been a journalist in India, and he soon found himself tugged in that direction. He earned his master’s in journalism from Columbia University in 2019.

When he’s not working, Pranshu can be found dining at new restaurants and slowly getting back into golf. He’ll trade Boston for Washington in the spring of 2023, after his wife finishes up her graduate work.

Please join us in welcoming Pranshu to The Post. His first day is March 14.