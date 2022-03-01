Liz, who joined The Post in 1999, will be a liaison between News and many other parts of The Post, including our colleagues in Finance, Human Resources, Legal and Security. She will guide the newsroom’s budgeting process and oversee a new standards team to update our policies and help us maintain our ambitions and values in an ever-changing media landscape.

Liz is one of The Post’s most talented news leaders. When she accepted the position of Executive Features Editor in 2014, she merged six print-oriented teams into a re-organized department that was digitally focused on covering arts, entertainment, food, lifestyle and culture while keeping the print sections vital. Under her leadership, Features conceived and launched verticals, including Voraciouslyfor food; revitalized The Washington Post Magazine by hiring new staff and introducing new features; started a pop culture team and new beats in wellness and internet culture; and hired the first gender columnist. During her tenure, The Post won its first National Magazine Award, and dozens of awards from the Society of Features Journalism.

Liz has superb organizational and communications skills and deep dedication to The Post’s mission. She will bring to this job fairness, empathy, strong analytical skills and experience, but most of all, enthusiasm. “I love The Post and I’m eager to help in a central newsroom role,” she has said.

Liz joined The Post as a reporter in the Loudoun County bureau, later moving to Fairfax. She spent five years in Metro before moving to the Home section as deputy editor. She was the founding editor of Local Living and for nearly two years ran Local Living and Weekend. She has also worked at the Los Angeles Times and the Detroit News and began her career as a reporter at the Torrington Register Citizen in Connecticut.

Liz, a native of Brooklyn, graduated from Smith College with an A.B. in government and has an M.S. in journalism from Columbia University. She lives with her husband and two children in Washington, D.C. When she’s not in the newsroom, you’ll find her at the beach on the Jersey Shore.

Liz begins this new role immediately, working on a transition with current Managing Editor Tracy Grant, who returns to a reporting and writing role in late March. Deputy Features editor David Malitz will serve as interim Features editor as we search for Liz’s replacement.