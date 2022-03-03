In her 15-plus years at The Post, Missy has developed a track record as a skilled editor with a creative, digital-first mindset. As a multiplatform editor for the past four years, she has edited the Weekend section while also focusing on digital tasks such as the live blogs for the Paul Manafort trial and the Senate hearings for Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.
Missy worked in Sports for more than a decade, starting as a news aide, then as a copy editor, and later helping to run what is affectionately called The Blog Pod -- The Early Lead, D.C. Sports Blog and Fancy Stats. She was part of a small team of editors who worked with The Post’s developers on the first Heliograf project in the newsroom for the 2016 Summer Olympics.
Born and raised in Northern Virginia, Missy lives with her husband Franklin and 4-year-old daughter Emma. In addition to a love of politics, she is passionate about sports, pop culture and all things Disney.
Missy will start her new job on March 21. Please join us in congratulating her.