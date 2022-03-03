Neeti comes to us from Brut India, an independent digital video news organization, where she was a documentary filmmaker based in Mumbai and the company’s first South Asia correspondent. Neeti’s in-depth reporting took her all over India — her documentaries include pieces about the country’s sexual assault crisis, gun culture in a region known for banditry and a rap revolution in the Aarey Forest.
Before her move to India, Neeti was a video journalist and VR producer at the New York Times, where her team received a National Edward R. Murrow Award for Overall Excellence in 2017. She produced dozens of videos for the breaking news and features teams, including a searing profile of one of the victims of the Parkland school shooting and an explainer on the decades of abuse inflicted on gymnasts by Larry Nassar. Neeti was also part of a core team that launched the Times’s VR initiative, the Daily 360. She previously worked as a video producer at NowThis News and the Democrat and Chronicle in Rochester, N.Y.
Neeti graduated from American University in 2012 with a bachelor’s degree in broadcast journalism. She is in the process of moving from Mumbai to San Francisco, where she will be based. In her off time, Neeti enjoys dance. She’s excited about beach trips when she gets back to the Bay Area, where she grew up.
Please join us in congratulating and welcoming Neeti to The Post. Her first day is April 18.