A native of Venezuela, María is fluent in Spanish, English and Portuguese. She began her journalism career at the Observer, the University of Notre Dame’s student newspaper. There, she served as talent and inclusion director, news writer, social media strategist and podcast host.
During the summers of 2019 and 2020, she was a reporter for the Miami Herald and el Nuevo Herald. The investigative piece she co-authored about Venezuelans seeking asylum on the United States-Mexico border won second place in the Florida Society of News Editors 2020 Journalism Contest’s News Reporting (Spanish Language) category.
María graduated from Notre Dame in May with degrees in political science and economics and a minor in journalism, ethics and democracy. She received the R.V. Ley Journalism Award, a distinction bestowed on a graduating senior for outstanding achievement and exceptional promise.
María has lived in the Midwest for several years and reported from Minnesota since joining The Post. Now, she is ready for D.C.’s warmer weather and the arepas she is told are just a five-minute walk from the newsroom.
Please welcome María to her new position at The Post. She starts March 7.