This is a natural move for Maria, who has spent her entire career in Metro. She was a reporter in our bureaus in Loudoun, Fairfax and Prince George’s counties, as well as downtown. As an editor for the past 11 years, she has worked across the newsroom to bring forth our best coverage of huge events.
She led Post coverage of the Paul Manafort trial in 2018, bringing together National and Metro to provide up-to-the-minute news in what ended up becoming a precursor to the LUFs we use today. The live file combined news with smart context and analysis, deeply reported posts and reader-friendly explainers.
Maria also had a key role in coverage of the Navy Yard mass shooting, as well as the congressional baseball shooting and the shootings at the Virginia Beach municipal building, the racial justice protests, police violence and rising homicides. She also led coverage of the 2014 trial of former Virginia governor Robert McDonnell, coordinating one of The Post’s early and successful live blogs and offering readers a new way to follow a trial.
As a reporter, she covered the cases of the D.C. snipers, some of the first DNA exonerations and racial disparities in Fairfax County schools.
Maria has been central to moving Metro into its digital-first mentality and has plans to strengthen that evolution.
She joined The Post in 1997 as Loudoun County’s cops reporter, and covered the Fairfax schools, national education and the Maryland federal courts before becoming an editor in 2011. She earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Bucknell University and lives in Chevy Chase with her husband, Mike, son Alex and their pandemic pup.
Please join me in congratulating Maria on her new role.