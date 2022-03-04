Since Wayne first arrived at The Post in 2005, he has elevated and expanded the HR department over many years with dedicated functions the company previously lacked, including workforce planning and analytics, talent acquisition and branding, organizational development and culture, internal communications and diversity and inclusion. He modernized our HR infrastructure, including building new systems for hiring and performance management and a robust leadership development program that has grown our leadership bench over many years.
In 2020, Wayne expanded our diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging programs, including hiring The Post's first Director of DE&I, Lahaja Furaha. He created and facilitated unconscious bias training for all employees, publicly released our annual workforce data, and added a leadership competency as an essential criterion for hiring and evaluating managers. There is more work underway, including the launch of inclusion networks at The Post, as well as a long-term DEIB strategy later this year.
Wayne has played key roles in major milestones for The Post, including integrating The Washington Post and Washingtonpost.Newsweek Interactive in 2009, the sale of the company in 2013 and The Post's relocation to its current DC headquarters in 2015 (sending 50 relocation updates over a six-month period!). He has led numerous in-house executive searches for key leadership positions at The Post over many years, including CFO, CRO, CIO, CSO, and Executive Editor roles, to name a few.
Wayne is a tireless and strategic leader. Please join me in congratulating him on his elevated role.