Rachel has a talent for untangling complex legal cases and arguments in a reader-friendly way and finding tales in dense court files. Most recently, she covered federal courts in Virginia, writing about the prosecution of former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort, ISIS militants accused in the killings of American hostages and domestic terrorists.
Rachel did a deep profile on a former Metro police officer accused of being an ISIS-supporting neo-Nazi, a man who argued he was entrapped by the FBI. And she covered the ongoing legal saga involving WikiLeaks, including charges against Julian Assange and the imprisonment of Chelsea Manning.
Over the past year, she has worked on a team covering the crush of criminal cases stemming from the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, and was among the reporters on the Before, During and After project, which recently won a Polk award.
While covering federal court in Virginia, Rachel also reported on local police and courts in Arlington and Alexandria, a job she held previously. Before that, she covered politics in Virginia and worked with The Fix.
Outside work, Rachel enjoys biking, cooking and trying to keep her two cats out of trouble.
Please join us in congratulating Rachel on her new role.