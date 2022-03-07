This program builds on Washington Post Live’s continued coverage of issues and challenges facing women worldwide, including conversations with Every Mother Counts’ Christy Turlington Burns on maternal and infant health equity, amfAR’s Rowena Johnston, PhD on the path to gender equity in fields like research and design, model Emily Ratajkowski on combating the objectification of women, Rep. Joyce Beatty (D-Ohio) on the Black women’s role in the fight for civil and women’s rights, MSNBC’s Mika Brzezinski on combating ageism, world tennis champion Billie Jean King on her lifelong commitment to equality, and Google CFO Ruth Porat, former TaskRabbit CEO Stacy Philpot-Brown and former IBM CEO Ginni Rometty on the need for greater parity at the top of the tech sector.
