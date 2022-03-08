Naomi comes to us after four years at Bloomberg News, where she most recently covered Meta. In that role, she wrote about the company's corporate rebrand, its struggles with civil rights leaders, its investment in the metaverse and the revelations surfaced by whistleblower Frances Haugen. She was previously a reporter on Bloomberg’s corporate influence team, where she wrote about the ways tech giants work behind the scenes to sway policymakers in Washington. Her reporting in that role revealed Amazon's efforts to undercut its rivals in the federal cloud market, that Facebook ran a years-long charm offensive to woo state attorneys general, that the White House privately questioned the Pentagon's handling of a $10 billion cloud computing contract, and that Oracle, Microsoft, IBM and other companies coordinated a lobbying campaign to unseat Amazon as the frontrunner for the deal. She also helped land multiple scoops about antitrust regulators' probes into Google, Amazon Web Services and Meta.
Before Bloomberg, Naomi was a general assignment reporter for the Chicago Tribune, where she wrote about everything from the 2012 teachers strike to the plague of murders in neighborhoods in the South and West sides of the city. After that, she was a city hall reporter for the Star-Ledger in New Jersey, where she covered the campaign to succeed Cory Booker as Newark mayor.
Naomi graduated from Princeton University with a bachelor's degree in sociology. A native of Brooklyn, N.Y., she grew up in Wilmington, Del. But she first fell in love with Washington when she was an intern on The Washington Post’s universal desk in 2010 and is excited to move back to the nation’s capital.
Please join us in welcoming Naomi to The Post. Her first day is March 14.