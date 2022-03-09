Dave brings to this leadership role the nimble editing skills, sharp story ideas and unflappable demeanor he honed helping run coverage of the Trump White House and, most recently, as our Congress editor. In his new position, Dave will oversee a team that produces six daily newsletters. He will collaborate with groups crucial to the newsletters’ growth and success, including those focused on subscriber retention, marketing and advertising, public relations, audience, and design and product. He will draw on his strong relationships across the newsroom to promote our most distinctive journalism in the newsletters and foster deeper collaborations between the anchors and their colleagues on other teams.
This position is a homecoming of sorts for Dave, who joined The Post in 2015 from Politico to help launch the PowerPost vertical and The Daily 202. In January 2017, he moved to the White House team, a job he said tested the durability of the human nervous system. After paternity leave, Dave returned in January 2021 as an editor for our Congress team, running coverage that has chronicled the ups and downs of the Democratic majority, Trump’s lasting influence on the GOP and the House Select Committee’s investigation of the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.
Dave, who is known for his droll sense of humor, graduated from Trinity College and has a master's degree in journalism from Northwestern University. He lives in the District with his wife, Margaret, and 16-month-old daughter Betsy, who likes to bang on his keyboard while he edits.
Dave begins his new role immediately. Please join us in congratulating him.