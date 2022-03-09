Rushawn joined social from the newsroom operations team, where he was hired as a copy aide and quickly became a trusted colleague who assisted several departments including the Universal News Desk, News Product and Strategic Initiatives.
Before coming to The Post in 2018, Rushawn was the managing editor for the Hilltop, Howard University’s student-run newspaper. In his free time, he enjoys collecting vinyl records, tending to his plant babies and doom scrolling through TikTok.
Please join us in congratulating Rushawn on his new role.