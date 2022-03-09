Announcement from Head of Curation and Platforms Coleen O’Lear:

We are excited to announce that after working with the core social team for more than a year, Rushawn Walters has become a full-time social editor.

Rushawn started helping on The Post’s main Facebook and Twitter accounts in 2020 when Razzan Nakhlawi received The Post’s Opportunity Year. Since then, he has been an imaginative editor, finding compelling and creative ways to share our most ambitious journalism through visually driven social storytelling. As the team’s primary evening editor, Rushawn has consistently made sharp decisions in breaking news situations, including Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the trial of the men convicted in Ahmaud Arbery’s death, and the U.S. military withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Rushawn joined social from the newsroom operations team, where he was hired as a copy aide and quickly became a trusted colleague who assisted several departments including the Universal News Desk, News Product and Strategic Initiatives.

Before coming to The Post in 2018, Rushawn was the managing editor for the Hilltop, Howard University’s student-run newspaper. In his free time, he enjoys collecting vinyl records, tending to his plant babies and doom scrolling through TikTok.

Please join us in congratulating Rushawn on his new role.