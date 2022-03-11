Before that, he worked at the Miami Herald as a news editor, sports editor, community news editor and copy editor for investigative pieces. He also has worked at McClatchy and Knight Ridder.
Mark graduated from the University of Texas at Austin with a degree in journalism. Mark moved to Washington a few weeks ago and is already loving the city’s food scene. He enjoys movies, science fiction and working on a personal journey of fitness through exercise and healthy eating.
Please join us in welcoming Mark to The Post. He starts Monday.