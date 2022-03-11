Washington Post National Health Reporter Lena Sun shares her early experiences covering the pandemic and looks ahead to what we can expect next. (The Washington Post)

Everybody thought it would behave just like other coronaviruses: SARS and MERS, which only really transmitted very much when people got sick. What we didn’t know is that this virus can transmit asymptomatically when you don’t have symptoms and that was a big indicator that this guy was totally different.

I started covering this pandemic at the very beginning in January of 2020. About four months later, my mom died of covid and it’s pretty tough to be covering an infectious disease that then goes to kill your relative…and I have to think to myself, if the government had done a couple of things, my mother and many millions of Americans would not be having to go through what people have experienced during this pandemic. They didn’t stock enough N95s in the strategic national stockpile, even though the government officials had recommended years ago. They didn’t communicate clearly on masks and people didn’t realize how important it was to wear one to prevent transmission.

And early on in the pandemic, if you’ll recall, President Trump repeatedly referred to this as the ‘Chinese virus’ and a couple weeks after he started saying that, I left the office one day after work downtown and I was crossing K Street to go home and a truck swerved around. A guy rolled down his window – he was driving this big pickup truck – and yelled out a racial epithet that I had not heard since I was in elementary school and I was really shocked. It was really amazing. Of course, this was the start of a lot of attacks against Asian-Americans. One of the big takeaways here is that messaging was so bad, it was so politicized during the Trump administration and it still has not been strong and clear and not confusing to the American public in this administration. As a result, there is a level of politicization that has really undermined trust in government and when you don’t have trust in government, it is hard to get your arms around the pandemic.