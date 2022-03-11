Sophia joins National from Outlook, where she earned an exemplary reputation for her work commissioning and editing essays and news analysis on a range of political and cultural topics. She brought readers the tale of a nature photographer at the National Butterfly Center in Mission, Tex., who voted for President Trump only to regret it once the proposed border wall threatened his beloved butterflies; a longtime baseball umpire’s perspective on the old cliche that judges should only “call balls and strikes” during Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation; and the story of a convicted felon in Florida fighting to get her voting rights back. She also edited fascinating pieces on how little we know about gravity; the strange feeling for musicians stuck at home during the pandemic with all the time they want to practice and then some; and a piece by an antiabortion activist who argued that supporting Trump cost that movement its soul, despite its political and legislative victories.