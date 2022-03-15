Previously, she was Creative Director for a nonprofit group in Chattanooga, responsible for website design, social media, branding for various programs, email marketing, outreach strategy and event design – which included hosting a citywide potluck and opening a grocery store in a food desert.
Chelsea has a BFA in Graphic Design from the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga, and an MA in Illustration from the Maryland Institute College of Art. In her free time, you can find her reading a good book, learning to speak Turkish, drawing flowers and spending time outside.
Please join us in welcoming Chelsea. Her first day is April 4.