Announcement from Newsroom Creative Director Greg Manifold, Deputy Design Director Brian Gross and Deputy Design Director, Emerging News Products Amy Cavenaile:

We are excited to announce that Chelsea Conrad will is joining the Design Department as a news designer.

Chelsea comes to The Post from NPR, where she worked as a designer and illustrator on the Branding and Marketing team. She created the branding for NPR’s Book of the Day podcast and the annual Books We Love lists, as well as the State of Ukraine podcast. She also designed educational tools for public media journalists, and illustrated stories on better digital meetings and for shows such as Life Kit and Planet Money on Instagram and TikTok.

Previously, she was Creative Director for a nonprofit group in Chattanooga, responsible for website design, social media, branding for various programs, email marketing, outreach strategy and event design – which included hosting a citywide potluck and opening a grocery store in a food desert.

Chelsea has a BFA in Graphic Design from the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga, and an MA in Illustration from the Maryland Institute College of Art. In her free time, you can find her reading a good book, learning to speak Turkish, drawing flowers and spending time outside.

Please join us in welcoming Chelsea. Her first day is April 4.