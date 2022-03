We are delighted to announce that Jill Martin is joining The Post as a multiplatform editor on the news copy desk, where she will be responsible for copy editing the Weekend section.

Jill has been news editor at E&E News, a Politico publication that covers energy, the environment and Congress, since 2018. She was a copy editor at E&E for six years before that. Earlier in her career, she was a copy editor and page designer at The Virginian-Pilot in Norfolk, Va., and at Link, a young-reader publication produced by Pilot Media. She has also been a copy editor and page designer at the Augusta Chronicle in Georgia and a copy editing intern at the Star-Ledger in Newark, N.J.