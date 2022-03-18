A team of Post reporters, who worked in conjunction with the International Consortium of Journalists and nearly 150 other news organizations, will receive the Malcom Forbes Award for “The Pandora Papers.” The award recognizes the best international business news reporting in text-based media; the judges credited the project for showing “how money and power operate in the 21st century.”

Max Bearak, Dylan Moriarty and Julia Ledur will be recognized with the Kim Wall Award, which honors the use of creative and dynamic digital storytelling, for “Africa’s Rising Cities.” The judges celebrated the “beautiful interplay of writing, photography, video and interactive data graphics.”

Rana Ayyub, a Global Opinions writer, has won the Flora Lewis Award for the best commentary in any medium on international news. “At grave personal risk,” the judges wrote, Ayyub “has called out Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s systematic persecution of the Muslim minority.”

The OPC will recognize Post journalism with runner-up citations in these categories: