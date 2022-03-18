Sommer comes to The Post after having spent the past 15 years editing a variety of startup digital publications. She was the founding editor of CityLab, when it was still part of The Atlantic, and most recently was editor in chief of the U.K.-based publication City Monitor. Sommer also served as editor in chief of the off-beat travel and exploration brand Atlas Obscura, where she earned three National Magazine Award nominations, and DCist, where she was that site's first full-time editor in chief. Her writing on cities has appeared in The Post, as well as in The Atlantic, The Guardian and Architect magazine, among other places.
In 2014, she was the winner of the Gene Burd Urban Journalism Award. She's a graduate of UCLA, where she earned a BA in international development and served as arts editor of the Daily Bruin.
Sommer recently returned to Washington after spending the past five years in Brooklyn, and she's very happy to be home. She lives in Northeast D.C., along the H Street corridor. She loves walking and biking around the District, traveling, Mexican food and the Washington Nationals.
Please join us in welcoming Sommer to The Post. She starts March 21.