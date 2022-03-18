Sommer comes to The Post after having spent the past 15 years editing a variety of startup digital publications. She was the founding editor of CityLab, when it was still part of The Atlantic, and most recently was editor in chief of the U.K.-based publication City Monitor. Sommer also served as editor in chief of the off-beat travel and exploration brand Atlas Obscura, where she earned three National Magazine Award nominations, and DCist, where she was that site's first full-time editor in chief. Her writing on cities has appeared in The Post, as well as in The Atlantic, The Guardian and Architect magazine, among other places.