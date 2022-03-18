Announcement from Managing Editor of Diversity and Inclusion Krissah Thompson:

We are thrilled to announce that Sommer Mathis is joining The Post as senior editor for newsroom recruiting, where she will lead our recruitment of top journalistic talent and streamline our newsroom hiring process as we continue to grow.

Sommer will build on our newsroom recruiting strategy, work to identify prospective candidates and help us attract the best journalists in the world. She will be doing this work with Terrell Mizell, who joined The Post at the beginning of March as senior recruiting consultant for news. As we continue to expand, she will be a key partner for hiring managers and her team’s work will be critical to the fulfillment of our strong commitment to diversity in our newsroom.

Sommer comes to The Post after having spent the past 15 years editing a variety of startup digital publications. She was the founding editor of CityLab, when it was still part of The Atlantic, and most recently was editor in chief of the U.K.-based publication City Monitor. Sommer also served as editor in chief of the off-beat travel and exploration brand Atlas Obscura, where she earned three National Magazine Award nominations, and DCist, where she was that site's first full-time editor in chief. Her writing on cities has appeared in The Post, as well as in The Atlantic, The Guardian and Architect magazine, among other places.

In 2014, she was the winner of the Gene Burd Urban Journalism Award. She's a graduate of UCLA, where she earned a BA in international development and served as arts editor of the Daily Bruin.

Sommer recently returned to Washington after spending the past five years in Brooklyn, and she's very happy to be home. She lives in Northeast D.C., along the H Street corridor. She loves walking and biking around the District, traveling, Mexican food and the Washington Nationals.

Please join us in welcoming Sommer to The Post. She starts March 21.