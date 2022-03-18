Zachary Goldfarb, currently The Post’s deputy business editor, will move to Climate as department head, where he will bring his experience as a leader of a growing department to a team that is primed to more than double in size with a range of new positions. Juliet Eilperin, an award-winning leader in environmental journalism, will serve as Climate’s deputy department head, where her vast knowledge of the subject and collaborative approach will continue to drive our nationally recognized climate and environment journalism as she works with assignment editors and reporters to bring innovative approaches to this massively important story. Monica Ulmanu will also move to the department as Climate’s first visual enterprise editor, leading a team of five journalists who will conceive and drive timely and penetrating visual storytelling about the climate crisis.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Together they will guide the Climate team’s outstanding reporting on U.S. climate and environmental policy, enforcement of the nation’s environmental laws, pollution and environmental injustices, extreme weather and climate science, and the evolving beats of climate solutions and adaptation. They will also oversee a major investment that reflects The Post’s strong commitment to one of the most urgent issues of our time, leveraging creative and forward-thinking storytelling techniques and empowering readers with accessible, explanatory journalism.

***

Zach has been deputy business editor for more than five years, overseeing a growing team of 55 reporters and editors focused on business, technology and the economy. He has helped shape a large technology expansion, drive best-in-class economics journalism, and create new pods focused on corporate accountability, general assignment and breaking news, and, more recently, the business of health, climate and food. Now, Zach is excited to lead the construction of a new pillar of Post journalism.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

As deputy business editor, Zach has helped lead journalism that has been recognized by the Gerald Loeb Awards, the Society for Advancing Business Editing and Writing and the National Association of Black Journalists. He has contributed to other key enterprise journalism, including last year’s Pandora Project, recent investigations into the nursing home industry amid covid and the Consumer Product Safety Commission’s failures to protect children, narratives about the intersection of race and business, and data-driven storytelling about the pandemic’s impact on the economy.

Zach has been an advocate of new forms of storytelling and partnered on data-driven and visual stories, helping to launch calculators explaining tax cuts and inflation and helping create the Michellebot personal finance tool. He has helped oversee coverage of global energy, the Colonial Pipeline hack and bumps on the road to electric cars.

Previously, he was the Business section’s policy editor, overseeing the economics team and the Wonkblog vertical, an initiative that turned policy stories into widely read, accessible, digitally native journalism. As part of that work, he also helped set up the Energy and Environment vertical. He started his career at The Post as a political researcher on the Politics desk, was one of our lead reporters on the 2008 financial crisis and covered economic policy during the Obama administration.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Zach lives in Washington with his wife, Sarah, and their son and daughter.

***

Juliet began writing and reporting about the environment in 2004, developing her deep expertise in the subject area. She has also covered the White House, Congress, and a host of domestic and international policy matters. In the final year of the Obama administration, she served as White House bureau chief.

Before being promoted to deputy climate and environment editor last year, she served as The Post’s senior national correspondent covering climate and environment. In that capacity, she anchored coverage of the Biden and Trump administrations, helping to expose ethical lapses by EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt and Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke, prompting their resignations. For our Pulitzer Prize-winning 2019 series on global hotspots, “2C: Beyond the Limit,” Juliet reported on rising seas threatening beach communities in Rhode Island and melting permafrost upending Indigenous traditions in Alaska. She also spearheaded the development of an online tracker for environmental regulations that won first place in beat reporting from the Society of Environmental Journalists last year.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

She has won numerous other awards, including an honorary membership in the Sigma Xi Scientific Research Honor Society, the D.C. Environmental Film Festival’s Award for Excellence in Journalism in 2019 and the 2011 Peter Benchley Ocean Award for Media.

She is the author of two books, one about politicians (“Fight Club Politics: How Partisanship is Poisoning the House of Representatives”) and one about sharks (“Demon Fish: Travels Through the Hidden World of Sharks”) – which, she likes to say, is the more upbeat of the two.

A native of D.C., Juliet lives in her hometown with her husband, son, daughter and two cats.

***

Since joining The Post as a graphics editor in 2018, Monica has led collaborative teams from across disciplines to report, shape and seamlessly combine graphics, video, photo, design and data analysis. These efforts have yielded sophisticated and award-winning journalism from the investigation into low-flying helicopters during a June 2020 demonstration in D.C. to a revelatory piece about the unseen covid-19 risk for unvaccinated people and a visual-first look at the intriguing life cycle of a Brood X cicada.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

She is a creative and visionary editor who brings fresh ideas and passion to all her work. In her new role in Climate, she will oversee a team that includes two graphics reporters: John Muyskens, who focuses on climate change and environmental justice and was a key contributor to the Pulitzer Prize-winning 2C projects, and Naema Ahmed, who played an essential role in developing the coronavirus vaccine tracker.

Monica directed and edited the graphic analysis and animated mapping at the core of “2C: Beyond the Limit,” which featured a three-dimensional model, multiple animations and an archival 18th-century ship’s logbook to demonstrate to readers how global temperature data has emerged over time. She also led the collaboration among Graphics, Climate, Photo and Capital Weather Gang that showed what fuels the West’s infernos by creating a visual narrative of the wildfire that destroyed Berry Creek, Calif. Most recently, she partnered with Climate to show where Russian oil flows and what is at risk at the Chernobyl nuclear facility.

Before coming to The Post, Monica was special projects editor at The Guardian, where she created stories that visualized the dark side of the Guardian’s comments and explained how the London skyline would change in the future. She also has worked at Thomson Reuters and The Boston Globe and interned at The New York Times.

Her work has received other numerous distinctions from the Society for News Design, Malofiej, the European Digital Media Awards, NY Design Awards, and an Edward R. Murrow Award in 2018.

A native of Romania, Monica lives in Glover Park with her husband, Alex, and her sons, Felix and Milo, and her pandemic puppy, Luna.