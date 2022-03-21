She also worked at NPR, as an intern on the education desk, and at HuffPost, as a fellow in the politics bureau. As a journalism student at American University, Alexis was co-editor in chief of The Blackprint, a biannual print magazine run by students of color.
Alexis graduated from American University in 2019 and has lived in D.C. since then. In her free time, she loves hanging out with her friends and is always ready to try a new restaurant. Her love of the outdoors comes from her upbringing in Westchester, N.Y. She has played many sports throughout her life, and her current favorites are running, roller-skating and skiing.
Please join us in welcoming Alexis. Her first day is April 4.