Alexis comes to The Post from USA Today, where she started out as a visuals fellow, creating motion graphics and explainers for the video team, before moving to the audience team. As an engagement producer, she managed daily posts, created social media plans, designed Google Web Stories, filmed TikToks and hosted Twitter Spaces. She also closely collaborated with reporters and editors to plan social rollouts for major stories such as “Never Been Told,” an ongoing series on the lost history of people of color. On the video team, she created graphics for a major investigation into sexual misconduct in cheerleading.