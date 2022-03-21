Announcement from Creative Director Greg Manifold, Deputy Design Director Brian Gross and Deputy Design Director Amy Cavenaile:

We are excited to announce that Alexis Arnold will be joining the Design Department as a news designer.

Alexis comes to The Post from USA Today, where she started out as a visuals fellow, creating motion graphics and explainers for the video team, before moving to the audience team. As an engagement producer, she managed daily posts, created social media plans, designed Google Web Stories, filmed TikToks and hosted Twitter Spaces. She also closely collaborated with reporters and editors to plan social rollouts for major stories such as “Never Been Told,” an ongoing series on the lost history of people of color. On the video team, she created graphics for a major investigation into sexual misconduct in cheerleading.

She also worked at NPR, as an intern on the education desk, and at HuffPost, as a fellow in the politics bureau. As a journalism student at American University, Alexis was co-editor in chief of The Blackprint, a biannual print magazine run by students of color.

Alexis graduated from American University in 2019 and has lived in D.C. since then. In her free time, she loves hanging out with her friends and is always ready to try a new restaurant. Her love of the outdoors comes from her upbringing in Westchester, N.Y. She has played many sports throughout her life, and her current favorites are running, roller-skating and skiing.

Please join us in welcoming Alexis. Her first day is April 4.