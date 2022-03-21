Allison has worked on daily stories, numerous enterprise stories and the Local Living section in her year and a half with the organization. She also recently took over the duty of monitoring WebSked in the evening, which involves helping the copy desk prioritize items and working with assignment editors to make sure that files arriving in the evening for next-day publication are handled in a timely manner.

Allison graduated from the University of Missouri, where she majored in journalism and minored in business. She has been spending the pandemic in Chicago with her family but is moving to D.C. soon now that we have returned to the office. The new locale will mesh well with her love of museums, local bookstores and libraries. She is an avid reader with a passion for memoirs and is trying to master the ukulele.