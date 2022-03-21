While in Washington, Evan also helped lead coverage of the 2016 and 2020 presidential elections and wrote deeply reported pieces on California’s legal and political campaign to blunt the effects of the Trump administration’s environmental rollbacks. Before coming to Washington, Evan was the paper’s Sacramento bureau chief, leading one of the nation’s largest statehouse bureaus as California struggled with an unprecedented financial crisis and forged its path as a global leader on climate. Before the Times, Evan was a reporter for the Philadelphia Inquirer, where he revealed that the EPA had failed in evaluating a Superfund site, erroneously declaring a toxic dump in a busy suburban neighborhood to be clean and safe.