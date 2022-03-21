Along with leading our coverage of the House Select Committee, she will have a broad portfolio that will include a range of House and Senate oversight efforts, seeking to unearth stories about how the government uses its resources and power.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Since November 2018, Jackie has served as co-author of The Washington Post’s flagship early morning newsletter, now called The Early 202, the must-read morning political briefing for the nation’s top leaders and influencers. After the 2020 presidential election, Jackie took on additional responsibilities covering Congress. She is also a contributor to MSNBC and NBC News.

Jackie joined The Post after six years at CBS News, where she was a White House reporter covering the Trump administration. She also served as a digital journalist covering the 2016 election from New Hampshire and Ohio for the network.

Jackie studied government at Harvard College, where she was captain of the women’s basketball team. She loves surfing and running in Rock Creek Park with her bearded bird-dog, Bertha.