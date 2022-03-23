Advertisement

Erika is an experienced, creative editor and audience strategist who has led transformational teams in both established media organizations and startups. Before her time at Vice Media, she was a senior culture editor at New York Magazine’s The Cut and served as the executive editor of The Outline, an innovative digital publication focused on power, culture and the future. Erika was a founding editor of Times Insider, an early digital subscription product from The New York Times, where she assigned and edited features and interviews and managed events programming. Before that, she was a confidential assistant to the masthead at The Times. She graduated from Eugene Lang College at The New School in New York, where she has also taught a professional practice course as part of the journalism and design program.

In her role leading audience strategy and growth, Erika will oversee several teams including emerging news products, strategic initiatives, talent strategy, subscriber engagement, newsletters and news analytics. She will work closely with our next generation audience team and be a key newsroom partner for the Marketing, Analytics and Client Solutions departments. Erika will work with people across The Post to shape coverage, product and engagement strategies that will grow our audience and make us indispensable to subscribers and potential subscribers. She will partner with news and product leadership to develop and articulate clear goals, strategies and tactics for growth; ensure we are meeting readers where they are; maximize the potential of our journalism and our journalists; create new forms of storytelling; and invent the news experiences of the future. She will also help identify opportunities for new products, shaping ideas collaboratively and seeing them through to launch.