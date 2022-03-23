Announcement from National Editor Matea Gold and Senior National Investigations Editor Peter Wallsten:

We are thrilled to announce that Matt Brown is joining The Post as a Georgia-based reporter for our new Democracy Team.

Matt will be tasked with covering a state at the center of the national debate over access to the polls and the health of America’s democratic system. He will document the impact of Georgia’s new voting law while exploring the dynamics of an increasingly diverse electorate in one of the country’s most closely contested political battlegrounds.

Matt comes to The Post from USA Today, where he has been a White House correspondent covering the Biden administration. Before that, he reported on the roots of misinformation and conspiracy theories as a fact-check reporter and covered the 2020 protests in the wake of George Floyd’s murder.

Matt, a Georgia native, studied political science and English at Dartmouth College, including a semester abroad at the University of Havana studying U.S.-Cuba relations. He can often be found enjoying the outdoors, finding the nearest live concert, testing out a new recipe in the kitchen or planning his next big trip.

His first day is March 28. Please join us in welcoming Matt to The Post.