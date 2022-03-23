Matt comes to The Post from USA Today, where he has been a White House correspondent covering the Biden administration. Before that, he reported on the roots of misinformation and conspiracy theories as a fact-check reporter and covered the 2020 protests in the wake of George Floyd’s murder.
Matt, a Georgia native, studied political science and English at Dartmouth College, including a semester abroad at the University of Havana studying U.S.-Cuba relations. He can often be found enjoying the outdoors, finding the nearest live concert, testing out a new recipe in the kitchen or planning his next big trip.
His first day is March 28. Please join us in welcoming Matt to The Post.