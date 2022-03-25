The Washington Post Creative Group won two awards from The Native Advertising Institute for its work with NI and Marriott. The annual awards recognize and reward talented professionals within the industry.

The WP Creative Group won Gold for Best Native Advertising Program B2B for its program with NI. Following a rebrand, NI wanted to reintroduce itself as a company dedicated to solving problems in a society more skeptical of tech's role and capabilities. Building off of a successful content partnership in 2020, WP Creative Group created a new series of personal, authentic stories. The content contextualized NI's work and demonstrated how they enable engineering innovation across a wide range of organizations, allowing NI to reach a large, engaged Washington Post audience across platforms.

The WP Creative Group also won Gold for Best Native Advertising Program B2C, collaborating with M1M on The Regeneration of Travel. The Creative Group selected three diverse storytellers to go on life-changing reporting trips that explored regenerative travel trends and brought historically under-represented voices and communities into the spotlight. The storytellers would use The Post’s immersive storytelling technologies including 360–degree video and photogrammetry, to take readers along on “regenerative travel” adventures that would change the traveler and destination for the better. The program was supported by the first-ever branded takeover of the Webby Award-winning @washingtonpost TikTok, where storytellers used the #tellmeaboutatime trend to share personal stories of transformative travel.