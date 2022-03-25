The WP Creative Group also won Gold for Best Native Advertising Program B2C, collaborating with M1M on The Regeneration of Travel. The Creative Group selected three diverse storytellers to go on life-changing reporting trips that explored regenerative travel trends and brought historically under-represented voices and communities into the spotlight. The storytellers would use The Post’s immersive storytelling technologies including 360–degree video and photogrammetry, to take readers along on “regenerative travel” adventures that would change the traveler and destination for the better. The program was supported by the first-ever branded takeover of the Webby Award-winning @washingtonpost TikTok, where storytellers used the #tellmeaboutatime trend to share personal stories of transformative travel.