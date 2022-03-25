“‘Broken Doors’ aims to shed light on what happens when the legal checks and balances imposed on police are weak or missing,” said David Fallis, deputy investigative editor. “The Post is deeply committed to reporting on police accountability, and this podcast builds on years of such journalism, including our police shootings database, started in 2015, and the ‘Unaccountable’ series, which launched in 2021 to focus on policing amid the renewed push for reform.”

The podcast exposes what happens when these high-risk warrants, which allow for police to force their way into people’s homes without warning, become the rule for law enforcement, rather than exception, and when judges unquestioningly sign off on officers’ requests to conduct them. From St. Louis to rural towns in Monroe County, Miss., Abelson and Dungca document how police repeatedly secured warrants based on unnamed sources, and how raids have ended in deaths and the recovery of little or no contraband.

“The breadth of reporting and the audio our team has gathered for this podcast show a stunning view of how easily no-knock raids can be approved and carried out,” said Renita Jablonski, director of audio. “Listeners will hear raw in-person interviews with survivors of no-knock raids, conversations with law enforcement and judges and tape from state investigations, some of which has never been heard before.”

This is the second long-form investigative podcast from The Washington Post. “Canary: The Washington Post Investigates,” the first long-form investigative podcast from The Post, launched in 2020 and explores the decisions of two women to share their accounts of sexual assault, and the ensuing consequences of those decisions, revealing systemic problems within the criminal justice system that make it difficult for survivors to feel any sense of justice.