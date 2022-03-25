Little has more than 15 years of experience in product and content marketing across local and national news, sports, entertainment, and media. Most recently, she served as Vice President of Digital Integrated Marketing at Paramount Global, where she was responsible for partnering with digital sales, video product leadership, and product marketing to deliver client strategies that drove digital revenue. While there, she spearheaded the advertising industry launch and integrated marketing platform partnership sales of Paramount+ in 2021. Prior to Paramount, Shauna led the national digital sales strategy for 42 local television news stations at Tribune Media and ran sales and strategy for the digital news and sports product at WPIX-TV.