The success of “The Attack" is shared by more than 70 journalists across the newsroom who worked for months to make it as visually captivating and digitally innovative as it was revelatory.

Toner judge Joseph B. Treaster, described it as “a powerful, comprehensive look at the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, the developments that led to it, the moments of violence, the aftermath and what might lie ahead for America and Americans. The story shows many facets of a candidate who became a president and began trying to create a new form of government in America. It uses brilliantly all the tools of modern, digital journalism in a spectacular collaboration of reporters, editors, photographers and digital specialists.”