“The care and nuance the Post exemplified in bringing out the stories of sex trafficking survivors stood out even among our exceptional group of finalists this year,” said Lucas Graves, associate professor in the UW-Madison School of Journalism and Mass Communication, which sponsors the award. “The result was a project that challenges the categories our criminal justice system takes for granted, and the reporting is already building momentum for reform.”
Many of those difficult ethical decisions Jessica made came after long talks and in deep consultation with Lynda Robinson, Jessica’s editor.
This is the first time a Post reporter has won the award, which was established in 2010 to honor the legacy of our beloved, Pulitzer Prize-winning former colleague Anthony Shadid. Jessica will accept the award in New York next month.