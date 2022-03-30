Isaac will cover former president Donald Trump, his “Make America Great Again” political movement and the broad constellation of elected officials, activists, donors and media figures on the right who are powering the Republican Party. He will play a leading role in our coverage of the 2022 midterm elections and the 2024 presidential election and will collaborate with reporters from the Politics and America staffs, as well as the new Democracy team.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Isaac comes to us from ProPublica, where he has worked since 2017, most recently covering the fallout from the 2020 election and the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. He documented how a nationwide grassroots movement is reshaping the Republican Party and election administration. He also has shown how Rep. Mo Brooks used violent rhetoric to popularize the idea of overturning the election in Congress and how Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene juiced her online fundraising to magnify her star power. Isaac is currently writing a book about the fight for the future of American democracy.

Isaac previously reported on Trump’s handling of the Department of Veterans Affairs, including revealing that three Mar-a-Lago associates were acting as the VA's "shadow rulers.” His work was recognized with the Sidney Hillman Foundation's Sidney Award and the National Press Club's Sandy Hume Award and an honorable mention for the Toner Prize for Excellence in Political Reporting.

Before ProPublica, Isaac covered money in politics at Politico. He wrote about lobbying for the daily Influence newsletter and delivered scoops on the Trump transition and the early months of his administration. Isaac began his career at Bloomberg, covering energy and commodities markets in London and New York.