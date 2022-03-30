Mariana will lead Post Politics Now during the afternoon and evening hours each weekday, partnering with fellow co-anchor John Wagner, who will host the live file starting each morning. Together, under the direction of Politics Breaking News Editor Donna Cassata, they are tasked with making Post Politics Now a marquee element of our political coverage for the 2022 midterms, the 2024 presidential election and beyond.

Post Politics Now will provide live, up-to-the-minute analysis to guide readers through each day’s news cycle. It will showcase lively visual features such as videos, photos and graphics as well as insights from reporters across the newsroom and opportunities for readers to interact with Post journalists.

Mariana first joined The Post in 2019 as a researcher for “The Daily 202," our flagship politics newsletter. There, she wrote about U.S. government and had the opportunity to file analysis pieces from Mexico and El Salvador. She joined the Politics breaking news team last fall as part of the newsroom’s Opportunity Year program, and she’s spent the last few months covering a range of political stories — from a widely read story on Ginni Thomas attending the Jan. 6 “Stop the Steal” rally to contributing extensively to the live blog of Biden’s first State of the Union address, to pieces on newsmakers in Washington and state politics.

Mariana, who is Salvadoran Mexican, lives in Washington with her maltipoo, Dallas. In her spare time, she likes to run, cycle, practice French, and listen to Bad Bunny and Dua Lipa’s discography on repeat.