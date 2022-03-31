The Washington Post today announces Josh Peters has been named head of global commercial data strategy, partnerships and governance for Client Solutions. In this role, he will be responsible for driving The Post’s consumer data strategy with a focus on the direct sold ad business, data partnerships and identity resolution.

“The ad industry is on the precipice of a tectonic shift and this represents an enormous opportunity for The Post,” said Kodi Foster, VP of Commercial Technology and Development at The Post. “Josh’s leadership positions us to expand our efforts in 2022 and beyond to further enhance the value of our contextual audience intelligence while maintaining our best of class user privacy standards.”