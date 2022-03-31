Peters will work closely with the Advertising Science, Insights, research and Analytics, and RED teams to deliver more integrated and innovative data supported products and capabilities to market that holistically captures all the opportunities The Post can unlock for marketers.
Peters joins The Post from Buzzfeed where he spent the last seven years, serving most recently as senior director for global audience data strategy and data partnerships. In that role, he led the development of their “Lighthouse” data services suite. A 16-year veteran of online marketing, Peters held roles in the agency world including at Horizon Media where he was responsible for creating media strategies for Fortune 500 brands.
Peters holds an associate degree in Computer Science from Casper College in Wyoming. His first day is April 4 and he will be based in New York.